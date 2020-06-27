From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 27, 1920: The Santa Fe fiesta last September, with its Indian and Spanish dances and its tang of Old Spain and the early military days in the southwest, featured some remarkably brilliant and beautiful spectacles.
June 27, 1945: Eighteen or 20 timber fires, which at night lighted up the Jemez division of the Santa Fe National Forest … after a Superfortress bombing, had been brought under control today, Forest Supervisor G.L. Wang said.
June 27, 1995: Nancy Zeckendorf is nervous. She’s a high-energy person, anyway, but this week she is bubbling like the Santa Fe River after the big spring snow melt and popping peppermints into her mouth like someone who quit smoking yesterday.
The source of what was calls her “butterfly jitters” is the Countess Maritza Ball, the black tie dinner and dance she is organizing for Thursday at the Eldorado Hotel, the night before the Santa Fe Opera season opens.
