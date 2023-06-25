June 26, 1923: Tucumcari, June 26 — Two baby eagles, captured by Herman DeOlivera in the Caprock country, were brought to the city the last of the week and presented to J.W. Spence. The birds have not yet learned to fly and in spite of the fact that they only recently opened their eyes, they measured 6½ feet from tip to tip. It is likely that a cage will be built for the birds and they will be placed in the city park.
June 26, 1948: A mass meeting has been called for Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the city hall for the purpose of organizing opposition to the city council’s proposal to sell $3 million bonds to buy or build an electric plant. The election is to be held July 13.
June 26, 1973: Maximum sentences were handed down Monday by Dist. Judge Thomas Donnelly to two youths who earlier had pleaded guilty to stealing La Conquistadora during a break-in March 18 at St. Francis Cathedral.
The two, Arthur McCombs, 18, of Albuquerque and a juvenile, 17, of Santa Fe were sentenced by Judge Donnelly, who presided as a district judge in McCombs’ case and as youth judge for the juvenile.
McCombs was sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for larceny. The juvenile was sent to the State Boys Home at Springer until his 18th birthday. He had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, petty larceny.
June 26, 1998: A decision by the Supreme Court Thursday that allows the government to consider decency standards when funding arts projects has left many local artists and arts administrators shaking and scratching their heads.
The 8-1 decision said the National Endowment for the Arts can consider “decency,” as well as artistic merit, in deciding who gets federal merit, in deciding who gets federal money for the arts. The court said the policy does not violate artists’ free speech rights.