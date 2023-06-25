From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 26, 1923: Tucumcari, June 26 — Two baby eagles, captured by Herman DeOlivera in the Caprock country, were brought to the city the last of the week and presented to J.W. Spence. The birds have not yet learned to fly and in spite of the fact that they only recently opened their eyes, they measured 6½ feet from tip to tip. It is likely that a cage will be built for the birds and they will be placed in the city park.

June 26, 1948: A mass meeting has been called for Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the city hall for the purpose of organizing opposition to the city council’s proposal to sell $3 million bonds to buy or build an electric plant. The election is to be held July 13.

