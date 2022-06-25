June 26, 1922: Eduardo Quintana, of Nambe, and not of Pojoaque, as previously stated, was held for the actin of the grand jury for assault with intent to injure Mrs. Christostima Ortiz de Sandoval, also of Nambe, on Sunday, June 17.
There was a hearing in police court over this case which has aroused Santa Fe county because of the charge that Mr. Quintana dragged the woman quite a distance by the hair while he was mounted on a horse, and that he then kicked her.
June 26, 1947: State Police Chief Hubert Beasley, in a brief report to Governor Mabry on his recent statewide crackdown on opening gambling advised the executive that he expected "no trouble" in the future in getting cooperation from local authorities.
June 26, 1972: City officials this week face several critical administrative decisions following personnel upheavals in two key city departments, compounded by airline flight suspension in Santa Fe last week.
Mayor Joe Valdes sees these decisions as a key to settling the pattern for the remainder of his term in office.
June 26, 1997: Taking advantage of a $250,000 windfall, a majority of Santa Fe city councilors on Wednesday rejected a plan to raise residential curbside trash-collection fees at least through the end of this year.
The council did, however, approve increases in residential and commercial sewer rates. Officials estimate that the action will mean an increase of less than a dollar per month for a typical household.