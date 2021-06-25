June 26, 1946: A new set of water conservation regulations will be put in effect the later part of the week, in all likelihood on Friday, Malcolm C. Heffelman, New Mexico Power Co., president, said today.
Under the proposed plan, the city will be divided into four districts and each district will be allotted periods on two days a week for irrigation. The present system calls for watering by the entire city on Wednesday evening and for halves of the city to water lawns on Fridays and Mondays.
June 26, 1996: Gil Martinez, new director of the Santa Fe Convention and Visitors Bureau, admits he got off to a bad start last week when he wrote a memo to his staff proclaiming himself to be "the patrón" who can fire employees at will.
Martinez said Tuesday he intended the June 19 memo, in which he also described himself as "Head Chicano in Charge," to break the ice with some employees at the bureau.
