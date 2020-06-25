From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 26, 1920: The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, following a vigorous endorsement of the plan by Colonel R.E. Twitchell, president, and on motion of C.W. McClintock, unanimously voted to expend $1,500 from a budget fund to help complete a passable, travelable road from this city to Antonito, Colo., thus connecting Santa Fe to and from Texas and the south.
June 26, 1945: Richard V. Galt, 43, 716 Gomez Road, range examiner of the Santa Fe National Forest, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday by lightning on the Valle Grande in the Jemez Mountains.
June 26, 1970: Temperature hits 99 at Santa Fe Airport
June 26, 1995: The long summer Fiesta season began Sunday afternoon at St. Francis Cathedral, with a centuries-old religious commemoration.
Rain threatened as vespers commenced in honor of Nuestra Señora de la Paz, Our Lady of Peace, also known as La Conquistadora.
