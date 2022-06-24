June 25, 1947: City police today were holding two young men charged with breaking a window in the Handy Way liquor store, 230 Galisteo street. Their names were given as Patricio Chavez of Lorenzo street and Bennie Lujan of West Manhattan avenue.
June 25, 1972: While city council struggled through the weekend to produce a workable solution to the continuing garbage strike, Santa Fe faced the veiled threat of a second walkout by public employes, this time by the police department.
An anonymous letter, delivered to Mayor Joe Valdes and city councilmen last Friday and signed "Your Santa Fe Policemen," complained about wages and other matters, and said: "If you refuse to listen to us or give us any say in the matter, and trouble develops you will have no one but yourselves to blame."
June 25, 1997: WASHINGTON — The Air Force is sticking to its story. Those weren't alien bodies secretly recovered from a UFO crash site in New Mexico half a century ago. They were dummies.
"Case closed," the Air Force insists in a 231-page report released Tuesday on the so-called Roswell "incident."
Not so fast, say believers.
"If you've seen an alien, you would know the difference between that and a stupid crash dummy," said Barb Sauerman, the switchboard operator at the Roswell mayor's office.