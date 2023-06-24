June 25, 1923: Riding up Tesuque canyon at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Miss Minnie Austin, aged 27, medium height, brown haired and attired in a khaki riding habit, informed people at the Bishops lodge, where she is employed as a maid, that she was going to Catron’s cabin and would return about 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
At 3 p.m. today she had not returned and despite the efforts of nearly a score of men, including deputy sheriffs and national guard troopers, no trace of her had been found.
June 25, 1948: ALBUQUERQUE, June 25 — New Mexico Democrats convened here today with a day-long calendar chock full of business in what many have termed a critical political year.
June 25, 1973: Chamber music supreme came to Santa Fe yesterday as the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival presented the first in its series of summer concerts.
A capacity audience at the St. Francis Auditorium gave the musicians — Eudice Shapiro, violin; John Graham, viola; Joel Krosnick, violoncello; Alicia Schachter, piano; and Mezzosoprano Helen Vanni and baritone Brent Ellis a well-deserved standing ovation at the conclusion of the concert.
Many would-be concert goers who waited till the last minute to purchase tickets were disappointed to discover the performances were sold out.
June 25, 1998: ALBUQUERQUE — Unhappy voters in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District delivered a message to the big money Democratic and Republican campaigns that filled the airwaves with hard-punching advertisements: We can and will vote for the Green Party if we don’t like your candidates.
A day after the special election, New Mexico Democrats busily looked for reasons why their candidate lost to Republican Heather Wilson despite a big advantage in fund-raising.
… In the end, Wilson won with 45 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.
[Democratic candidate Phil] Maloof finished with 39 percent. Then came Green Party candidate Bob Anderson, who got 15 percent of the vote.