From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 25, 1923: Riding up Tesuque canyon at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Miss Minnie Austin, aged 27, medium height, brown haired and attired in a khaki riding habit, informed people at the Bishops lodge, where she is employed as a maid, that she was going to Catron’s cabin and would return about 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

At 3 p.m. today she had not returned and despite the efforts of nearly a score of men, including deputy sheriffs and national guard troopers, no trace of her had been found.

