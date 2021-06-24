From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 25, 1921: The Scottish Rite does more than bring dollars to Santa Fe hotels and cafes and stores when its members periodically assemble in Santa Fe for the reunions. It is a most important contributor to the social pleasure of the community and its stimulating good fellowship is a most valuable factor in the civic life of the capital.
June 25, 1946: Speaking of the weather and rain — as who isn't these days? — Mrs. Ina B. Cassidy finds some consolation in a letter from her niece, Mrs. Harry J. Ward, Mankato, Kan., who writes of two days when it was 110 with high winds and hailstones as large as eggs.
June 25, 1971: Eight Spanish-speaking members of the Black berets of Albuquerque were in jail early today for refusing direct orders Gov. Bruce King to leave his office.
Led by Roman Catholic Father Luis Jaramillo, they accepted arrest by State Police at office closing time late Thursday.
June 25, 1996: NAMBE PUEBLO — This used to be a village where people waved to each other driving down the street.
No more.
A power struggle, stemming from the February ouster of then-Gov. Tony Vigil, has split this tribe of about 600.
