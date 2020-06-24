From the Santa Fe New Mexican

June 25, 1920: Road To Pecos Chief Issue At Big Meeting Held By Chamber Of Commerce This Evening

June 25, 1945: New Mexico Veterans of Foreign Wars in state convention here today protested reported plans to close the Santa Fe National Cemetery and memorialized the State Legislature to grant veterans of the current war the $2,000 property tax exemption held by veterans of earlier wars.

June 25, 1970: New Mexico celebrates Los Alamos’ 25th Anniversary

June 25, 1995: ZIA PUEBLO — Animal rights activists on Hollywood, New York and other major cities around the country this weekend protested against the New Mexico pueblo practice of rooster pulls, but at tiny Zia Pueblo in Sandoval County, no one seems to have noticed.

