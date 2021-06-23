From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 24, 1921: A delegation of Zuni Indians, probably 25 or 30 of them, will come to the Santa Fe fiesta in September and put on the famous Shalako dance and other ceremonials for the benefit of the visitors to the great annual event. Col. R.E. Twitchell, president of the chamber of commerce, returned today from Zuni, motoring to the village over good roads from Gallup, accompanied by Edgar L. Street, of Santa Fe.
June 24, 1946: El Chivo, who has cultivated associations at the state education office ever since he got a degree from the Springer reform school, emerges from a siesta in that garden of ex-schoolmarms with a report that the trade and industry section of the vocational education department is about to fall apart.
June 24, 1971: With two changes and a full membership, Gov. Bruce King's select commission on civil disorders held its initial meeting today in Santa Fe.
Meeting in the governor's conference room of the new State Capitol, the nine member commission received its charge from Gov. King on its duties in probing the recent civil disorders in Albuquerque.
June 24, 1996: Annie Benton is all talk.
But don't take her at her word — she has the trophies to prove it.
Benton, 43, of Santa Fe, placed first in an area Toastmasters International competition last month in Las Cruces. It is the third trophy she's picked up since January.
