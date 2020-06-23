From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 24, 1920: C.L. Hill, president of the State college board of regents; E.C. Crampton and James S. Quesenberry, board members, were ousted today by governor Larrazolo in an executive order.
The governor will appoint their successors quickly. He said he would announce their names probably tomorrow.
June 24, 1970: Since The New Mexican began taking names of people who were not included in the recent census count, 1439 people have been reported.
June 24, 1995: The state’s district attorneys ripped Gov. Gary Johnson on Friday, saying his vetoes of certain crime bills, including a measure that would have enhanced penalties for fraud against the elderly and disabled, are inconsistent with his “tough on crime” campaign stance.
