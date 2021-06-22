From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 23, 1921: If you are going with the big motor caravan to Las Vegas for the cowboys’ reunion on the Fourth, please notify William Rose, Charles E. Doll or Col. R. E. Twitchell right now.
You are particularly requested to take your wife and family. Let the committeemen know without delay how many of you will go and reservations will be made.
DO IT NOW.
June 23, 1971: A druggist whose store was burglarized early Tuesday said today he will continue to provide methadone to heroin addicts in the El Vicio program.
La Gente, a community group, said meanwhile it will ask Gov. Bruce King for an investigation into the fatal shooting of one of the suspects in the burglary.
The suspect, Roy Harold Gallegos, 19, was killed by a police officer as he fled policeman and National guardsmen near Free Fraser Pharmacy, investigators said.
June 23, 1996: Marianne Lomayesva Griego never met Johnny Cordova. But now she wants to make sure nobody forgets him.
The death last November of the 2-year-old has led Griego on a mission to stop child abuse.
... Now, Griego wants to take her message to the Roundhouse to lobby for tougher child abuse laws and funding for prevention programs.
