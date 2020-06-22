From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 23, 1920: Las Vegas, June 23 — Dr. A.E. Winship of Boston lectured here yesterday afternoon to a packed house of summer school students and Las Vegans. Dr. Winship is editor of the Boston School Journal and is the foremost educational journalist in America today. He stated in his lecture that his first visit to New Mexico was in 1872 and that he had come regularly ever since and had never failed to find gratifying progress in the schools and industries of the state.
June 23, 1945: A permanent committee to further Santa Fe as the art center of the Southwest will be appointed shortly, it was announced following the meeting last night of the artists of the city with the art committee of the Chamber of Commerce of which William Euler is chairman.
June 23, 1970: Approximately 35 people from various parts of the proposed annexation area met with the Espanola City Council last night to voice their positions concerning the proposal.
June 23, 1995: An “incident command team” of Forest Service officials is gearing up for the anticipated arrival of as many as 20,000 people at the Rainbow Family gathering near Tres Piedras during the event’s peak week, July 1-7.
