From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 22, 1921: Indians from seven pueblos, all of which played parts in shaping the early history of new Mexico, will be seen at the coming fiesta and will take parts in the historic drama re-enacted in front of the Palace of the Governors.
June 22, 1946: Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne has asked the pastors of all Catholic churches in Santa Fe to pray for rain after Mass tomorrow.
He also asked that all persons taking part in the Corpus Christi procession tomorrow afternoon do likewise.
June 22, 1971: New Mexico has conceded that, due to NASA budget restrictions Cape Kennedy is “fairly certain” to become the launch base for the new compromise space shuttle program.
But a joint statement Monday by Gov. Bruce King and his Space Shuttle Committee emphasized New Mexico will pursue associated contracts for White Sands Missile Range and once the original space shuttle idea is adopted, the state will be back in competition.
June 22, 1996: The owner of a roadside fireworks in Moriarty is suing the State Corporation Commission and the state fire marshal over the recent ban on fireworks in New Mexico.
Wholesale Fireworks — owned by Gerald Dunnegan of Wichita, Kan., and Stanley Loskot of Moriarty — seeks to have the ban overturned. Fireworks also is asking for unspecified compensation for lost revenue and legal fees.
