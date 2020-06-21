From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 22, 1920: An area of two acres on the Santa Fe national forest, east of here, was swept by a forest fire, which started yesterday afternoon, before it was brought under control this morning. The location of the burned area is a mile and a half beyond the Granite Point ranger station on the Santa Fe river on the north divide.
June 22, 1945: Fifteen New Mexico men including three from Santa Fe were reported today to have lost their lives in the sinking of a Japanese prison ship Oct. 24, 1944.
June 22, 1970: Have you noticed how much better the weather has been since the Weather Bureau has opened an official weather reporting station on top of The New Mexican building?
People have been calling up and congratulating us on the weather. And we have to admit that it’s been much better lately.
June 22, 1995: The staff of the Agua Fria medically fragile class wishes to thank Nick de la Torre and Laura Bendix for their article, “Healing Power.” We hope our students have enriched their lives as they enrich the lives of many Agua Fria staff and children.
