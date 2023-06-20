From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 21, 1923: Case Of Carl Magee Goes To Jury
Editor Dastardly and Seditionist, Says Askren
Alleged Libel of Parker Mere Trifle, Hanna Contends; Court Instructs Jury Early in Afternoon; Arguments Most Spirited.
The jury in the district court for San Miguel county was expected to begin its deliberations early this afternoon in the case of Carl Magee, editor of the New Mexico State Tribune at Albuquerque, indicted for alleged libel of Chief Justice Frank. W. Parker of the state supreme court. Instructions to the jury by District Judge Leahy were begun shortly after court convened following the midday recess.
June 21, 1948: The city council has made no commitments to any lawyers, engineers or promoters, in connection, with its sudden move to take over the electric service, Mayor Frank S. Ortiz said today. An advocate of municipal ownership, he expressed the belief that the city would benefit financially the people by "increased services and lower rates."
June 21, 1973: Santa Fe County Commissioner Ben Lujan today supported Commission Chairman Silas Garcia's statement that District attorney Joe Castellano "threatened" the commissioners unless they agreed to seek a salary increase for Castellano's brother, Jake Castellano, the current deputy county clerk.
However, Joe Castellano today continues to deny that any such threatening conversation ever took place.
Lujan said he was standing with Garcia, who Castellano says is in conflict of interest as a result of selling two performance bonds to housing authority officials last September, when the district attorney came to them saying, according to Lujan, "You can do anything you want to me, but when you do something to my brothers, me sale el Indio (the Indian will come out in me) and I will go after someone."
June 21, 1998: CARLSBAD — In this remote potash mining and oil drilling town in southeastern New Mexico, even the environmentalists don't oppose the upcoming opening of a nuclear waste dump outside of town.
Instead, they work on overgrazing and dust pollution, mining waste and habitat loss.
