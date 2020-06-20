From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 21, 1920: “We’re glad we came,” said A.J. Green, banker, of Estancia, one of the more than 200 excursionists from the Estancia valley who were Santa Fe’s guests yesterday.
June 21, 1945: Capt. Hubert Jeffus was among the American prisoners of war who lost their lives in the sinking of a Japanese ship on Oct. 24 in the South China Sea. The War Department has notified his wife of his death.
Mrs. Jeffus, who resides at 330 Callecita, had been informed previously that he was a prisoner of war, but was not aware of the fact that he was on board the ill-fated vessel, sent down by a U.S. submarine.
June 21, 1970: Laura Bauer goes into deep thought while trying to decide what type of Father’s Day card to buy for good old dad. Her father is Mr. Herman F. Bauer of 709 Gildersleeve.
June 21, 1995: Ohio congressman Ralph Regula’s aim apparently is true. Last week, Regular said he would slash all funding for the Institute of American Indian Arts. On Tuesday, he did.
Regular, who leads the House subcommittee that funds the Santa Fe school, ignored pleas of New Mexico’s congressional delegation and pushed through a recommendation that will zero IAIA’s $11 million budget in the 1996 spending year.
