From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 20, 1921: A community center is the latest community project that needs united community support.
June 20, 1946: Somebody had an unauthorized joy ride in Gov. J.J. Dempsey’s Buick sedan yesterday afternoon.
Mrs. David McNeill reported shortly before 2 p.m. it had been stolen. She had parked it in front of the post office.
State police found it three hours later near the U.S. courthouse, undamaged but with little gas left in the tank.
June 20, 1971: As Santa Fe remained quiet Saturday, Gov. Bruce King’s office said the governor will decide “after the weekend” when to release the National Guard.
City Police Chief Felix Lujan described the city as “very quiet” Saturday.
June 20, 1996: The creative director and film curator of the Center for Contemporary Arts, Brent Kliewer, said he will resign today because he disagrees with the way the beleaguered organization is being run by its latest board of directors.
