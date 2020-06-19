From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 20, 1920: Great preparations are being made by the Knights of Columbus for their bazaar which will be given at the Armory on the 23rd, 24th and 25th for the benefit of their home.
June 20, 1945: Temporary organization of the Plaza Property Owners Association was affected at a meeting yesterday at the Chamber of Commerce quarters, Manager-Secretary J.V. Lanigan of the latter organization announced today.
... The purpose of the association, according to the chamber officials, is to plan the postwar development of the Plaza and adjoining property.
June 20, 1995: Domestic violence prosecutions skyrocketed in New Mexico’s First Judicial District last year, going from eight in 1993 to 135 in 1994.
Convictions went up as well, from four in 1993 to 92 in 1994.
And that increase is something District Attorney Henry Valdez is proud to include in his annual report, released Monday.
