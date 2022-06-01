June 2, 1922: S.I. Milvin, one of the quintet of clever young musicians who jazzed through a rattling good music program for five hours at the Armory last night, broke three ribs in an early morning “mechanical discord” or motor accident on the road to Lamy today, and is now at St. Vincent’s under the care of a local surgeon. One of the ribs is said to have punctured his lung but Mr. Milvin’s condition was reported satisfactory this afternoon, with the expectation of a rapid recovery unless complications ensue.
… The car was going at a good clip, judging by reports, and just before reaching the Arroyo Hondo bridge the left rear wheel came off.
June 2, 1947: Mrs. Jean Milford, wife of high school Principal Stanley Milford, suffered a severely fractured upper right arm Saturday when she was thrown from a horse.
The accident occurred at the Santa Cruz ranch of Milford’s brother, Homer C Milford. She was brought to St. Vincent hospital.
June 2, 1972: Members of Los Vecinos de La Calle San Antonio voted at an emergency meeting Thursday evening to appeal to district court the decision by Santa Fe City Council to grant a building permit for a 26-unit apartment complex proposed for the San Antonio Street area.
The council gave unanimous approval for issuance of the building permit to developer Ralph Brutsche following a two-hour public hearing Wednesday night.
“We feel we have a moral obligation not to quit,” a spokesman for Los Vecinos said today. “There is too much at stake here. We feel we are fighting not only for our neighborhood, but for Santa Fe.
June 2, 1997: BELEN — Former Democratic Lt. Gov. Casey Luna announced Sunday he’s running for the governor’s eat.
He says he’s pursuing the job because there is a lack of quality leadership in New Mexico’s government.