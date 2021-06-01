From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 2, 1921: ... Lives, Total Cost Of Tulsa Explosion
City in Shame Admits Utter Failure to Enforce Order; Will Rebuild Negroes' Homes Free; 300 Are Wounded, $1,500,000 Burned.
June 2, 1971: Santa Feans turned out in light numbers to approve an $800,000 sewage system improvement general obligation bond by a more than 2-1 vote and, at the same time, denied an $800,000 airport bond in Tuesday's election.
... Although the airport runway improvement bond issue was denied by voters, Mayor George Gonzales expressed optimism about the future of the Santa Fe Airport.
June 2, 1996: Robert Patterson thought he was a model water conservationist.
But when his son moved back home and his household's April water consumption shot up to 12,000 gallons, Patterson knew he'd have to take drastic action.
He squeezed a second quart jar into each of his toilet tanks.
Patterson is one of many Santa Fe residents scrambling to meet mandatory 25 percent reductions in water use, which the city ordered last week in response to drought conditions.
Among other restrictions, the emergency rules limit outside watering to alternate days during the evening and early morning hours. The ordinance also prohibits filling private swimming pools and spas except in cases where they are used for water supply storage.
