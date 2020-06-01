From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 2, 1920: Santa Fe is confronted with the imperative necessity of doing two road improvement jobs at once.
Both mean more money in the pockets of Santa Fe business men, more population, more boosters for Santa Fe now — this summer.
June 2, 1945: State police, at the close of a one-day refresher course, emphasizing firearms practice and traffic control, held a banquet last evening at La Fonda Lounge. Chief Frank G. Young was toastmaster about about 75, including members of the force, were present.
June 2, 1970: New Mexicans went to the polls today to choose the Republican and Democratic candidates who will face each other in the general election next fall.
Political analysts predicted that 180,000 to 200,000 of the 364,631 eligible votes would cast ballots.
Aug. 2, 1995: Agua Fría Village leaders fear Santa Fe city and county officials might sabotage their efforts to incorporate and preserve their traditional village.
Village association President Frank Tercero said he has seen discouraging signs in the past few weeks that the encroaching city will continue annexing parts of the village while the county acquiesces quietly, protecting its chances for a third hookup to the city water system.
