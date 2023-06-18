June 19, 1923: A forest fire burned over a small area yesterday in the vicinity of the Borrego ranger station, according to reports received from the foresters this morning. It is believed tat the blaze was caused by lightning and but for the prompt action of the farmers in the vicinity might have proved serious.
June 19, 1948: Santa Fe will vote July 13 on a proposal to buy or build an electric power plant. An ordinance providing for a special election, for this purpose, was rushed through the city council last night, 6-2. Aldermen Tony Migardot, Jose Maldonado, Henry Carrillo, Raymond Shaya, Adelaido Rael and David W. Thornburg voted for it; Aldermen H. Albert Ward and Norman Hampel against.
A revenue bond issue not to exceed $3 million, to be retired out of plant receipts, is contemplated. The ordinance sets a limit of 4 per cent on the interest rate.
June 19, 1973: The city's utilities task force discussed a new method of assessing electricity costs, and received a terse resignation from ex-officio member Sonny Johns, during its regular meeting Monday night.
The new method would turn the present rate structure upside down — or right side up, as some task force members see it.
The city cannot change the rate structure. Rates are regulated by the state Public Service Commission.
June 19, 1998: Hold the barricades and step on the gas.
The city of Santa Fe has dropped its plans to close a block of prime cruising asphalt on Alameda Street this Friday and Saturday night. City Manager Mike Mier had hoped the closure would serve as an experiment that would help city councilors evaluate a recommendation to block the street on a regular basis.
Mier announced the change in plans Thursday afternoon after meeting with City Councilor Frank Montaño, Police Chief John Denko, Mayor Larry Delgado and others to discuss problems caused by cruising, Montaño said.