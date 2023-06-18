From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 19, 1923: A forest fire burned over a small area yesterday in the vicinity of the Borrego ranger station, according to reports received from the foresters this morning. It is believed tat the blaze was caused by lightning and but for the prompt action of the farmers in the vicinity might have proved serious.

June 19, 1948: Santa Fe will vote July 13 on a proposal to buy or build an electric power plant. An ordinance providing for a special election, for this purpose, was rushed through the city council last night, 6-2. Aldermen Tony Migardot, Jose Maldonado, Henry Carrillo, Raymond Shaya, Adelaido Rael and David W. Thornburg voted for it; Aldermen H. Albert Ward and Norman Hampel against.