June 19, 1922: The taxpayer in 6 years has seen cost of administration rise from six and a third millions in 1915 to over FIFTEEN MILLIONS in 1921.
The taxpayer has seen total taxes levied for four and a third millions in 1915 to over ELEVEN MILLIONS in 1921.
... What is New Mexico to do? Reduce taxes by cutting down expenditures or keep up the present [course] and stare DISASTER in the face?
June 19, 1947: New Mexico’s supreme court has ruled for the third time that the Canadian river waters of the Conchas dam in eastern New Mexico are public waters open to public fishing.
June 19, 1972: Santa Fe sanitation workers went on strike this morning, demanding higher wages.
Spokesmen for the truck drivers and laborers said they would continue to strike until their demands are met.
Laborers spokesman Felix Rael said workers demand a starting pay of $400 per month plus overtime. The lowest-paid laborer now gets about $280 a month.
June 19, 1997: After questioning a homeless couple for three to four hours in Taos Tuesday night about their possible involvement in a 1983 motel murder, Santa Fe police detectives released the couple.
“There was nothing useful, really,” said police Lt. Leroy Lucero. “It’s an ongoing investigation. We’ll continue trying.”
The couple came to police attention after a private investigator hired by the brother of Janet Benoit — who was killed in Santa Fe in November 1983 — discovered a Crimestoppers tip that was never followed up.