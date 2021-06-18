June 19, 1946: The Santa Fe school board, in compliance with state law, recently began newspaper publication of statements of expenditures — one of the few boards in the state, board members said, complying with the publication law.
June 19, 1996: Heavy rains last week brought Santa Fe's reservoirs some relief, but the director of the city's Water Services Division is warning citizens not t become complacent about water conservation
Beginning today, the city will begin enforcing restrictions on the use of domestic wells within the city limits.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.