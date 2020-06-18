From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 19, 1920: Everybody Get Behind the Project to Build a Road to the Pecos Now.
June 19, 1945: One of the last official acts of Clinton P. Anderson as U.S. Representative for New Mexico is the completion of a nationwide tour with his Food Investigating Committee. He brought his party to New Mexico last Sunday, and though Mr. Anderson remained in Albuquerque, three Congressmen of the committee honored Santa Fe with a visit that day at the invitation of our Chamber of Commerce.
June 19, 1970: SANTA FE — Miguel Archibeque worked as a parking lot attendant in Santa Fe until old age retired him five years ago.
Today, the governor was going to his funeral mass, and the archbishop called Archibeque “a very reliable and positively motivated leader.”
A writer-historian who knew him called him “one of the great spiritual leaders of our people.”
Archibeque, born in 1883, was the leader — the hermano mayor of New Mexico’s “Penitentes” — La Cofradia de Nuestro Padre Jesus.
In the 1940s he was the leader in reorganizing the Penitente brotherhood and bringing it back within the good graces of the Roman Catholic Church.
June 19, 1995: Pojoaque Pueblo wanted its new Cities of Gold casino to be the first big, professionally run casino in Northern New Mexico. When it opens this week, it will be.
