June 18, 1923: That the government at Washington is human and makes mistakes, but has no purpose but to accomplish the very best it can for the Indians was the gist of a talk made to the council at Tesuque last week by Walter George Smith, member of the board of Indian commissioners, eminent Philadelphia lawyer and former president of the American bar association. Smith held an extended conference with the Indians, asked and answered many questions and did much to give the Indians confidence that their needs will be looked after.
June 18, 1948: Millions of army worms today were edging toward the center of Santa Fe with the possibility that many gardens might be wiped out. ...
As an example he cited the G&G gardens, Archie Gailbraith and Dave Glass, owners, in the Torreon section where the destruction may run from $10,000 to $12,000 in produce lost. Yesterday the worms virtually wiped out about eight acres of greens.
June 18, 1973: The body of a 23-year-old Albuquerque man who was lost after his rubber raft capsized during a float-trip on the Rio Grande Sunday afternoon, was found two miles south of Cochiti Dam this morning.
The drowning Sunday was the second within four days in a ten-mile section of the swollen Rio Grande.
June 18, 1998: WASHINGTON — President Clinton will name Bill Richardson, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as Energy secretary and replace him in New York with diplomatic troubleshooter Richard Holbrooke, administration officials said Wednesday.
The twin nominations are to be announced by Clinton today.
---
Because of his political ambitions — in particular the possibility that he may one day run for governor or the vie presidency — Bill Richardson is unlikely to derail or scale back Department of Energy nuclear weapons programs in New Mexico, according to observers.
The reason is simply that the DOE’s presence in the state is huge and that too many jobs would be lost were Richardson to try to curb, for example, the agency’s ambitious and enormously expensive “stockpile stewardship” program — a program critical to the future of Los Alamos National Laboratory.