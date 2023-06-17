From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 18, 1923: That the government at Washington is human and makes mistakes, but has no purpose but to accomplish the very best it can for the Indians was the gist of a talk made to the council at Tesuque last week by Walter George Smith, member of the board of Indian commissioners, eminent Philadelphia lawyer and former president of the American bar association. Smith held an extended conference with the Indians, asked and answered many questions and did much to give the Indians confidence that their needs will be looked after.

June 18, 1948: Millions of army worms today were edging toward the center of Santa Fe with the possibility that many gardens might be wiped out. ...