June 18, 1947: A searching study of the state welfare department by the New Mexico Taxpayers association concludes with the recommendation that something be done about the discrimination in the treatment of the children and the old.
The policy, frequently questioned in these columns, extends assistance to the old on a basis of 100 per cent of their needs, to children on a basis of 65 per cent of their needs. The welfare board attempts to justify the discrimination by assuming that the legislature wants it that way. Although the legislature has earmarked the revenue from the tobacco tax for the old-age program it has never by resolution or act recommended that one public assistance group be assisted on a basis higher than others.
June 18, 1972: An increase of shoplifting cases reported to Santa Fe Police during the past few months indicates shoplifting is a growing menace to Santa Fe business.
Merchants here lose an estimated $1 million in merchandise to shoplifters each year; however, the cases actually reported to police are a mere fraction of the total cases discovered by the merchant.
During 1971, Santa Fe Police records show 228 shoplifting cases were charged of which 94 were reported during the first six months and the remaining 134 were reported from July to January.
June 18, 1997: TAOS — Taos County claims a group of Earthship dwellings should be regulated as a subdivision.
Earthship architect Mike Reynolds likens the homes to more of a "country club," and most definitely not a subdivision subject to subdivision rules and regulations.