From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 18, 1921: They’re going to make it 200 Santa Feans in the Las Vegas parade July 4. Join the list now.
June 18, 1946: T.C. Bird has arrived here from Carson City, Nev., to take over as city school superintendent under a two-year contract recently offered him by the board of education.
He, his wife and daughter, Barbara Sue, 9, have taken Apartment No. 2 at the Casitas del Rio.
June 18, 1971: Police Chief Felix Lujan pulled the National Guard out of Santa Fe’s barrios and police cars Thursday after a barrio group postponed a Fiesta scheduled for Saturday.
June 18, 1996: State lottery ticket sales revenues have topped $25 million since ticket sales started in April — almost double what lottery officials had predicted.
