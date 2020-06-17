From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 18, 1920: Don't fair to have your car at the New Mexico Central depot Sunday morning at 10 o'clock to help show our Estancia friends the city.
June 18, 1945: Back for a 30-day leave at home, George C. Bell, fireman second class, of Santa Fe, has returned to the United States with 240 fellow-survivors of the destroyer USS Little which was sunk May 3 off Okinawa, the 11th Naval District at San Diego, Calif., reported today.
June 18, 1970: The two children of Mr. and Mrs. Santiago Salazar of Santa Fe, who underwent open heart surgery Wednesday in Denver, are reported today to be in satisfactory condition.
The children, Margaret, 7, and Matthew, 5, are in Colorado General Hospital's intensive care unit following identical operations for repair of congenital heart valve defects.
June 18, 1995: Trainer Leroy Brown has scrubbed down the racetrack stalls and feeds his horses bleach to keep his big investment from catching a mouth-blistering animal virus reported to have struck about 30 horses in New Mexico.
Trainers and owners of about 1,350 quarter horses and thoroughbreds were taking special precautions Saturday, the season's opening day at The Downs of Santa Fe. If a horse gets sick with vesicular stomatitus and misses training for several days, it could blow the entire racing season.
