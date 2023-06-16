From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 17, 1948: There has been quite a change in the Santa Fe feeling about the marker for the 200th Coast Artillery on the northwest corner of the statehouse grounds.

It's kind of a crude copy of the 200th Insignia in cement, made by members of the New Mexico outfit when they were in training at Fort Bliss. After the 200th left on its ill-fated mission to the Philippines in 1941 Gov. John E. Miles caused the marker to be moved to the capitol grounds. There was a lot of ridicule and sniffing at the time because the device wasn't on the artistic side and its coloring seemed more appropriate for a carnival setting than for a monument on the state capitol grounds.