June 17, 1948: There has been quite a change in the Santa Fe feeling about the marker for the 200th Coast Artillery on the northwest corner of the statehouse grounds.
It's kind of a crude copy of the 200th Insignia in cement, made by members of the New Mexico outfit when they were in training at Fort Bliss. After the 200th left on its ill-fated mission to the Philippines in 1941 Gov. John E. Miles caused the marker to be moved to the capitol grounds. There was a lot of ridicule and sniffing at the time because the device wasn't on the artistic side and its coloring seemed more appropriate for a carnival setting than for a monument on the state capitol grounds.
… Lately Charlie Roehl, the park superintendent, has been prettying up the marker and it has become one of the nicest spots on the capitol grounds.
June 17, 1973: Atomic Energy Commissioner William O. Daub on a tour of the scientific laboratory here Friday said the future for Los Alamos is bright.
He predicted greater acceptance throughout the nation of nuclear power as an energy source and said he believes that not only leaders in the U.S. Senate and House, but the President as well, are coming around to believing the AEC is a governing factor in meeting critical national needs.
June 17, 1998: City Councilor Frank Montaño said Tuesday he is organizing a demonstration against the city's plans to shut down one block of a popular cruising route this weekend.
Montaño said Tuesday he has applied for a permit to hold a demonstration "on behalf of the youth of the city" from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The protest will be at the Santa Fe River Park along the stretch of Alameda Street targeted for closing — between Galisteo Street and Don Gaspar Avenue.