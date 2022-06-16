June 17, 1922: Two convicts wearing jumpers jumped from a sand pile to freedom yesterday, but the penitentiary guards and blood hounds within five hours were one jump ahead of them. They were captured just as they were trying to jump off a cliff.
The men were Isidro Sambrano, sentenced to serve four to five years in 1921 from Dona Ana county for robbery with a deadly weapon, and Jose Penado, one to one and a half years, sentenced in January, this year, from Colfax county.
June 17, 1947: Luckily for Pvt. Jose Rodriguez, army mess sergeants don't go for bananas in a big way. He ate his way into uniform via the banana route, and doesn't care if he never sees another.
He first tried to enlist June 7, 1946, having decided to try the army life after a hitch in the Navy; but he fell short of the 133 pounds according to height. It wasn't until May 26, 1947, that he made the weight. Bananas did it.
In the meantime Rodriguez had made several attempts to get in. Each time he brought some of his friends to the recruiting office and by the time he finally passed himself he had added 23 "amigos" to the Army's strength.
June 17, 1997: At one time, the grand Queen Anne-style edifice, nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sangre de Cristo, was more than a hotel.
It was a castle.
The Montezuma Castle, built in 1885 by the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad as a lavish resort in Montezuma, housed presidents and generals, foreign diplomats and historians.
More than 100 years later the castle still stands, but its walls — and potentially its history — are crumbling.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation named Montezuma Castle to its 1997 list of "America's Most Endangered Historic Places."