June 17, 1921: Make your plans now to go with the big Fiesta Parade to Las Vegas on July Fourth.
June 17, 1946: CLOVIS, June 21 (UP) — There's no question about it — New Mexico's water shortage is really tough.
A Clovis fire department spokesman said today an explosion that ripped off the front of a local gas station late last night was caused by an employe's mopping the floor with — gasoline.
Nobody was injured.
June 17, 1971: Some 250 New Mexico National Guardsmen remain on standby duty today following an uneventful night of security and patrol duties around Santa Fe.
Some guardsmen, called up after the fire bombing of a federal office here yesterday, are assisting state and local police today on security duty at the Capitol complex, said the contingent's commanding officer, Lt. Col. Harry Taylor of Santa Fe.
June 17, 1997: Two decades ago, water consultants predicted Santa Fe County eventually would outgrow its groundwater supply and need to import water from rivers.
"Santa Fe County is expected to reach a population capacity of 125,000 by the year 2020," a 1978 study said of the limits of underground resources.
The county is nearing that level now, with a population of 116,414 as of July 1, 1995, according to the U.S. Census.
