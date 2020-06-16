From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 17, 1920: An inspection of the roads in Socorro county will be made by Governor Larrazolo, State Engineer Gillett and Hugh H. Williams, chairman of the corporation commission. They will leave here this afternoon by automobile. …
June 17, 1970: Will Gov. David F. Cargo bolt the Republican party, now that he has suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the GOP, and become a Democrat?
Personally, we think he will. We see no political future for him in the Republican Party, and there are many politicos in both parties throughout the state who have always said that Cargo was more of a liberal Democrat than a conservative Republican.
June 17, 1995: It could be late this month before the Santa Fe Plaza ban on skateboarding and games that include tossing or kicking objects goes into effect, city officials say.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.