June 16, 1922: Since the first of the year there have been four cases of typhoid fever in Santa Fe and one outside the city. The distribution of these cases both as to time and location shows that they did not arise from any one particular source, such as an infected water or milk supply, and points directly to the fly as the cause.
June 16, 1947: State Police Chief Hubert Beasley told today of gambling raids in five counties and announced a program of strict enforcement of antigambling laws throughout the state. "They've been warned that the state will act when local officials fail to enforce the law," Beasley said, "and we are prepared to show that we mean business." The operation, said Beasley, has the complete backing of Governor Mabry.
June 16, 1972: Public Service Co. of New Mexico has told the developers of Colonias de Santa Fe, in effect, that until questions of county and city jurisdiction over the planned subdivision are settled, electricity cannot be provided to homes built there.
June 16, 1997: A former St. Michael's High School principal was apparently strangled to death this weekend in the Nigerian mission at which he had served for the pat 10 years.
Word came Saturday morning to the Christian Brothers Home in Santa Fe from headquarters in Rome that one of their own had been killed.
Brother Raphael Bodin, 72, failed to show up for a morning prayer service at the Christian Brothers' cnetral African mission on Saturday and was found shortly afterward in his room with his hands and feet bound, apparently suffocated.