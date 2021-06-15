From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 16, 1921: Santa Fe probably will have a costumed delegation in the parade at the opening of the cowboys' reunion in Las Vegas on July 4, and incidentally advertise the Santa Fe fiesta before the thousands of Meadow citizens said visitors who see the spectacle.
June 16, 1971: Federal Highway Administration offices in the old Santa Fe Federal Building were fire bombed and gutted early today.
Santa Fe Fire Chief Tom Broome said gasoline-filled bottles were tossed through a north side window of the offices in the more than 100-year-old stone building.
June 16, 1996: Paige Morgan, a professional hydrologist, has been warning people for. years that Santa Fe County's population growth is gradually taxing it water supply.
The limits on water resources in various parts of the county have become more clear to Morgan and her children since the drought hit her community well southeast of Santa Fe, cutting off water to her home for several hours a day.
