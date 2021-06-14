From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 15, 1921: Sheriff Juan Shoemaker today offered $25 reward for information leading to the arrest of boys who wrote naughty things about the teachers on the blackboards at the parochial school. He said he would pay the reward out of his own pocket.
Two boys suspected of the offense proved their innocence by their handwriting. The sheriff rounded them up and made them exhibit their skill with the chalk. After comparing their writing with the objectionable specimens he declared them innocent and turned them loose.
June 15, 1946: With the water situation becoming more acute, Mayor Manuel Lujan announced he would call the city council to meet early next week to consider drastic action. The mayor made his statement today after a conference with Malcolm C. Heffelman, president of New Mexico Power Co.
June 15, 1971: Gov. Bruce King Tuesday established a nine-member commission to investigate the Albuquerque riots.
King indicated the commission will have broad powers to investigate specific grievances, circumstances leading up to the outbreak, the riot itself, and who was involved.
June 15, 1996: State Auditor Robert Vigil said Friday that he is investigating Santa Fe city government’s donation of 22 vehicles to a sister city in Mexico last month.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.