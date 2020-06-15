From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 15, 1920: Diphtheria showed a slight increase last week, but failed to reach a threatening stage. Seven cases were reported for the week and five of these in San Miguel county, the hardest hit county in the state since the beginning of the outbreak a month ago.
Measles showed a big increase, however.
June 15, 1945: Gilbert E. Sena, recently discharged as a first lieutenant under the Army point system after 16 months service with the Fifth Air Force in the southwest Pacific, was chosen as athletic instructor of the boy’s club at a meeting of its directors at the club quarters, with John C. Meem, resident, presiding.
June 15, 1970: DULCE, N.M. — Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, D-N.M., has called for more self-determination by America’s Indian tribes.
Montoya told an estimated 3,000 persons Sunday that Indians should have “control of their own affairs on the part of the tribes.”
June 15, 1995: Just one night after a naked man chased three women on Canyon Road, an unclothed male stranger on Paseo de Peralta near Cerrillos Road grabbed a woman and pushed her to the ground, then fled when she began screaming.
