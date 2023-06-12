From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 14, 1923: Washington, D.C., June 14 — President Harding urged the American Legion's flag conference, opening here today, to adopt a code of rules and regulations for the proper display of the flag and to include a provision that every American citizen should learn to sing the National anthem.

"While you are adopting a code whereby the citizenship of America may show due reverence 'to the flag," the president said in the address. "I would like you to go a step further and insist upon the American being able to sing 'The Star Spangled Banner.' ”