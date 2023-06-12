June 14, 1923: Washington, D.C., June 14 — President Harding urged the American Legion's flag conference, opening here today, to adopt a code of rules and regulations for the proper display of the flag and to include a provision that every American citizen should learn to sing the National anthem.
"While you are adopting a code whereby the citizenship of America may show due reverence 'to the flag," the president said in the address. "I would like you to go a step further and insist upon the American being able to sing 'The Star Spangled Banner.' ”
June 14, 1948: ALBUQUERQUE, June 14 (AP) — President Truman will make a half-hour appearance on the rear platform of his special train here tomorrow from 5:05 to 5:30 p.m. He will be accompanied by Mrs. Truman and their daughter, Margaret.
The President also is scheduled to stop briefly at Winslow, Ariz., Gallup, Las Vegas and Raton in New Mexico.
June 14, 1973: The City Council, following a crowded, 4-hour public hearing, last night established a paving district that includes 25 of the 31 streets originally proposed.
In most cases, the council followed the wishes of residents of the individual streets in deciding whether the streets should be paved.
The paving will be paid for by the property owners along each street.
June 14, 1998: It was known as a "Catholic paddling" — a ruler swat to the palm whenever an Indian student uttered a non-English syllable.
The second time, the teacher might wet the student's hand before strikig it.
"I was the teachers' favorite target," quipped José Herrera, 63, of Cochiti Pueblo. "I always got rulers to the hands."
But the jokes stop there.
"We were made to feel embarrassed if we didn't speak Enligh," he said, thinking about the Bureau of Indian Affairs Day School he attended at Cochiti in the early 1940s. "We were 5 or 6 years old when we got there and didn't know English at all."