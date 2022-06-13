June 14, 1922: The state health bureau is preparing an outline to serve as a program for the baby conferences to be held in various counties in instructing parents and others on the care of infants, greatly reducing the number of deaths due to carelessness.
June 14, 1947: Alluding to the recent racial questionnaire controversy at the University of New Mexico, Santa Fe Men’s Council 33 had prepared a resolution, demanding the removal of Dr. J.P. Wernette as president of the university, for submission today to the Lulac national convention at Leah Harvey Junior High.
In place of Wernette, unnamed in the resolution, the council favored “the election of a head who appreciates the cultural background of New Mexico and recognizes the possibilities afforded by the university for the development of tolerance and understanding between the peoples of the state.”
June 14, 1972: It now appears that unless a change is made in the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) board policy, welfare recipients living in their own homes or their own land will not be eligible for operation Breakthrough housing without selling their home or land.
June 14, 1997: Arthur Silvers first heard the story from his uncle, Jesse Kimbrough, a policeman and author who learned the story as a boy in West Texas.
Silvers was raised in Los Angeles, perhaps too far west to know what Juneteenth was. For years, the traditional African-American holiday was celebrated only in the Southwest.