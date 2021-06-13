From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 14, 1921: The chairmanship of the republican county central committee, left vacant by the death of former United States Senator Thomas B. Catron, will be filled Saturday afternoon.
June 14, 1946: The joint city-water company campaign to get users voluntarily to cut down on their use of water is falling far short of the goal. Two days ago the New Mexico Power Co. called upon them to halve their consumption and the city council, declaring an emergency, lent weight to the company's request. Today Malcolm. C. Heffleman, president of the company, said the send-out had dropped only 20 per cent.
June 14, 1971: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two battalions of the New Mexico National Guard were mobilized today to back Albuquerque police against any recurrence of a wild night of disorder that left at least 13 person wounded by gunfire.
The trouble flared Sunday afternoon after police apparently tried to make an arrest at a crowded park. Before it was over, downtown businesses were burned or looted and police headquarters was stoned by an estimated crowd of 500 young people. About 150 persons were arrested.
June 14, 1996: Patrick Toya and Albert Arquero will make history tonight.
Toya, 62, of Jemez Pueblo and Arquero, 63, of Cochiti Pueblo, will become the first American Indian deacons believed to serve their own Archdiocese of Santa Fe Parishes.
