From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 14, 1920: The commencement exercises of St. Michael’s college Saturday night at the museum’s auditorium brought to an end one of the most successful years in the history of the college.
And the exercises were a highly fitting end for the year. From beginning to end it was uniformly good.
June 14, 1945: The city council last night approved an application to build a garage on Lincoln Street near the Public Library, offered no objection to a pair of liquor transfers, and handled a long docket of minor business.
June 14, 1970: SANTA FE — Drew Cloud is the new state Democratic party chairman, succeeding State Sen. Jerry Apodaca of Las Cruces who resigned to concentrate on his campaign for re-election.
The party’s state central committee elected Cloud by acclamation Saturday after he was nominated by Rep. Jack Daniels of Hobbs, who had been mentioned by Apodaca as a possible successor.
June 14, 1995: TAOS — Although the Rainbow Family gathering officially is still a few weeks away, participants are arriving increasing numbers in Taos. Wearing tie-dye and other “hippie” gear from the 1960s and ‘70s, they come to the town’s two grocery stores and Wal-Mart to buy supplies, use the public phones and sometimes to panhandle.
Between 300 and 400 Rainbow followers already are camping in the Cruces Basin in the Carson National Forest near Tres Piedras, according to the Tres Piedras ranger station.
