June 13, 1922: All persons are notified that in case of fire, when the fire whistle sounds all irrigation from the city mains is expected to stop and remain stopped until the fire department has returned to the station. Citizens are asked to remember this regulation and not use water for irrigation when to do so may jeopardize fire-fighting efficiency — Ashley Pond, Fire Chief.
June 13, 1947: LAS VEGAS, June 13 (UP) — Frank W. Keichline, San Angelo, Tex., businessman was acquitted by a district court jury here today of charges of murdering Percy R. Perry, former army major, last summer.
The jury turned in a sealed verdict at 4:40 a.m. after deliberating since last yesterday. The verdict of “not guilty” was read at 10 after the court reconvened.
Judge Luis E. Armijo then discharged the jury, ending the case.
Keichline said that he was leaving Las Vegas immediately in the private plane belonging to M.D. Bryant, San Angelo oil and cattleman for whom Keichline has worked for 20 years.
... Keichline had been charged with shooting Perry at a guest ranch near here last July after allegedly discovering Perry and Mrs. Keichline together.
June 13, 1972: Santa Fe County Commission Chairman Silas Garcia Monday night denied requests for a public hearing into the commission’s approval of the sale of more than 800 lots at AMREP’s Eldorado, at a Santa Fe subdivision south of the city.
After an hour of discussion of the issue, Garcia denied the request without bringing the matter to a commission vote. “I think we have already had a little public hearing,” Garcia said.
June 13, 1997: RANCHOS de TAOS — Its massive adobe walls have withstood the ravages of time, sheltered many and cast shadows that drew legions of artists and photographers.
To the 1,000 families who belong to the San Francisco de Asis church here, it is their community church, and June is when they gather to remud those bulky walls and famous buttresses in a labor of love.