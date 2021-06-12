From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 13, 1921: The statue of the Blessed Virgin, said to be the same which Don Diego De Vargas carried in solemn procession before attacking and dislodging the Indians fortified in the plaza of Santa Fe in 1693 was carried solemnly through the streets of Santa Fe yesterday afternoon, 3,000 to 4,000 men, women and children marching in the procession from Rosario Cemetery to the Cathedral of St. Francis.
Jan. 13, 1946: Unless that water situation improves it may be necessary to restrict irrigation to three or two days a week, Malcolm Heffleman, president of the New Mexico Power Co., told the city council last night.
The council’s reaction was to direct City Attorney M.W. Hamilton to draft a resolution declaring an emergency and calling upon citizens to comply voluntarily with the company’s plea to halve consumption.
June 13, 1971: Firemen’s union officials today said they will seek City Council recognition through proper channels and have no intentions of going on strike during their quest for council approval.
June 13, 1996: It seemed to last barely long enough to sing a verse of Singin’ in the Rain, but that’s what some downtown Santa Fe workers felt like doing when a cloudburst shortly before 5 p.m. dropped the first significant rain in months.
Clouds that previously had brought
only lightning — igniting dozens of fires this week in New Mexico’s drought-parched forests — finally carried enough moisture to leave wet pavement in downtown Santa Fe.
“Look, there’s actually a puddle,” a check-out clerk at Kaune’s grocery on Washington Avenue said as she looked out the window an hour after the rainshower stopped.
