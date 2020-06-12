June 13, 1920: The crowd at the commencement exercises of St. Michael’s College at the Museum auditorium last night was one that taxed the capacity of the big hall and never before have the graduates of this famous old school finished their college work amid more favorable auspices.
June 13, 1945: Gov. John J. Dempsey announced today that C.N. Hilton, Los Angeles hotel operator, had contributed $10,000 to the St. Michael’s College Expansion Program.
The Governor, who is general chairman of the campaign to raise $500,000 for the establishment of a standard four-year college on the St. Michael’s College campus in Santa Fe, said the Hilton subscription was the largest received to date.
June 13, 1995: The final mountain ordinance, unanimously approved by Santa Fe city and county officials Monday, represents a true — yet costly — compromise.
Taxpayers and property owners of about 400 mountain lots will spend several million dollars to enforce it, adhere to it and possibly fight over it in court.
