June 12, 1923: With the Santa Fe High school, the grammar school, the old St. Michael’s, Los Alamos, Loretto, Allison-James, the School for the Deaf, St. Catherine’s, U.S. Indian school, the Frances E. Willard School for Girls, the Episcopal Parish school, the parochial school — altogether Commencement is quite a season in old Santa Fe. It has been an unusually interesting and successful season this June and stresses again the wide [scope] of educational work which is being accomplished hereabouts, and the amazing number of boys and girls who are going to public and private schools in this capital nowadays.
June 12, 1948: TIERRA AMARILLA, June 12 — The biggest upset produced by Tuesday’s primary in Rio Arriba county was the defeat of County School Superintendent Albert Amador Jr., Democrat, seeking renomination.
June 12, 1973: The search for an 11-year-old Santa Fe boy who has been missing after he wandered from a group of campers in the Grand Canyon Saturday, has been suspended, National Park Service authorities said.
The missing boy, Marcos Ortega, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jose C. Ortega, of 1130 San Acacio St., and is a student at Cristo Rey Elementary School.
June 12, 1998: That old familiar feeling is back at El Farol Restaurant & Lounge.
Two months have passed since an arsonist destroyed the establishment’s back portal and caused extensive damage inside, but old friends and new amigos gathered Thursday night for the first official opening of El Farol’s lounge.
Although the restaurant isn’t completely done yet, owner David Salazar opened the doors to the bar of this popular night spot on Canyon Road, which was not only the target of a deliberately set fire, but was the cause of controversy when a group of neighbors complained that noise was violating city codes.