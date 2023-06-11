From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 12, 1923: With the Santa Fe High school, the grammar school, the old St. Michael’s, Los Alamos, Loretto, Allison-James, the School for the Deaf, St. Catherine’s, U.S. Indian school, the Frances E. Willard School for Girls, the Episcopal Parish school, the parochial school — altogether Commencement is quite a season in old Santa Fe. It has been an unusually interesting and successful season this June and stresses again the wide [scope] of educational work which is being accomplished hereabouts, and the amazing number of boys and girls who are going to public and private schools in this capital nowadays.

June 12, 1948: TIERRA AMARILLA, June 12 — The biggest upset produced by Tuesday’s primary in Rio Arriba county was the defeat of County School Superintendent Albert Amador Jr., Democrat, seeking renomination.

