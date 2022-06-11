June 12, 1922: The state convention of the American Legion will be held in Las Vegas Monday, August 28, to Wednesday, August 30, when the annual election of officers will be held.
June 12, 1947: By a vote of 8 to 0 the city council last night approved plans for the westside section of the trans-city highway. The audience, including leaders in the Greater Santa Fe Citizens association — bitter opponents of the westside location — received the decision in silence. As the meeting broke up quietly, some hinted, however, that their fight was not finished; that they would no have recourse to the courts.
June 12, 1972: We endorse the Public Service Commission's decision approving construction and location of the Ojo powerline from San Juan County to Northern New Mexico.
In its order, the commission noted that the 150-mile, 345,000-volt line will deliver needed electric power to Northern New Mexico, would "not unduly impair important environmental values" and that the project's benefits far "outweigh the overall environmental impact."
June 12, 1997: When it came to finishing high school, the Santa Fe Public Schools class of 1996 fared no better than its predecessor, the board of education learned Wednesday.
When district head-counters searched for students, they found that slightly less than 40 percent didn't graduate — about the same for the class of 1995.