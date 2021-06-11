From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 12, 1921: Miss Luz Romero, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernabe Romero, 205 Anita place and the nominee of the Sociedad Folklorica, was chosen to be 1946 Fiesta queen at a meeting of the Fiesta council this noon at La Fonda.
Miss Romero was chosen from five candidates who, in Spanish costume, modeled before the council.
June 12, 1996: State Sen. Liz Stefanics, who came in about 70 votes behind challenger Phil Griego in the June 4 Democratic primary, moved Tuesday to impound vote tally sheets, absentee ballots and other election records — the first step toward a recount or possible challenge of the primary results.
Steven Farber of Santa Fe, Stefanics' attorney, said the incumbent senator has "received some report of certain irregularities" in the primary voting that "she feels it is is necessary to check out and investigate."
