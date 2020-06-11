From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 12, 1920: State College Begins Commencement Today
June 12, 1945: A group of American citizens of Arab descent, headed by Majeed Fattah of the Peasant Shop, College Street, has wired a strongly worded protest over the Syrian and Lebanon situation to President Truman.
June 12, 1970: Santa Fe County’s proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 calls for an outlay of $1,321,950, an over-all increase of $173,109 over the current year.
June 12, 1995: City Councilors may be elected by district, but they serve all of Santa Fe. Our eight representatives should keep that in mind as they consider the coming year’s capital improvements budget.
The temptation will be to “do something for the district” — but for this year, at least, the councilors should set aside such pork-barrel thinking.
