June 11, 1923: The two hundred and thirty-second procession with the statue of the Virgin Mary carried triumphantly through the streets — a ceremony first ordered in 1692 by General De Vargas — was again held yesterday afternoon with the piety and pomp, the prayers and supplications, the deep emotion and apparent devotion, which have marked this ceremony splendid, this ceremony unique for two and one third centuries. Three thousand people — men, women and children — participated, and walked bareheaded from the Cathedral to Rosario cemetery.
June 11, 1948: Details of the proposed Kaune school in the south section of the city were discussed in a brief meeting of the board of education last night at Leah Harvey Junior High school. Reese Fullerton, president, presided.
June 11, 1973: Santa Fe artist Clark Hulings has received an $18,000 purchase prize at the Cowboy Hall of Fame for his "Grand Canyon, Kaibab Trail."
Hulings' panoramic oil competed with 92 other works by 34 artists in the first National Academy of Western art shown in Oklahoma City.
June 11, 1998: U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman announced Wednesday that he is filing his own bill to settle Spanish and Mexican land-grant claims in New Mexico — spurring a sarcastic response from U.S. Rep. Bill Redmond, who has been pushing his own land-grant measure since he joined Congress last year.
"I am pleased to hear that after 16 years in the United States Senate, Sen. Bingaman has finally decided the claims of the Guadalupe Hidalgo land grant heirs are important enough for him to take action," said Redmond, a Republican now running his first-re-election campaign.