From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 11, 1923: The two hundred and thirty-second procession with the statue of the Virgin Mary carried triumphantly through the streets — a ceremony first ordered in 1692 by General De Vargas — was again held yesterday afternoon with the piety and pomp, the prayers and supplications, the deep emotion and apparent devotion, which have marked this ceremony splendid, this ceremony unique for two and one third centuries. Three thousand people — men, women and children — participated, and walked bareheaded from the Cathedral to Rosario cemetery.

June 11, 1948: Details of the proposed Kaune school in the south section of the city were discussed in a brief meeting of the board of education last night at Leah Harvey Junior High school. Reese Fullerton, president, presided.

Recommended for you